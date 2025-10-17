Diwali 2025: Don't neglect the staircase decorations this festive season

Decorating your staircases doesn’t need anything extra than the items that you usually use to decorate the rest of the house. You only need to see that they fit right in.

Small rangoli

Whether you are using dusted powders or shredded flower petals, make small rangolis on the staircase and leave the middle portion empty to place a diya or scented candles. This seamlessly blends your house décor and the staircases, if outside act as a precursor to what will be inside. Many people celebrate Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. Hence, you can also alternate between Lakshmi feet motifs and rangolis to give the look and feel, keeping the diyas or candles constant.

Floral curtains

A new trend that is picking up is the floral curtain. Take several strings of flowers and cut them according to the length of your staircase before placing them. Do give it a dramatic effect, you can have one garland twirl around the staircase handle and from it drops the different strings of flowers giving it a flower curtain illusion.