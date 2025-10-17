Diwali 2025: Don't neglect the staircase decorations this festive season

While your house and balconies glow, often times the staircase is just kept as it is. But these staircases actually have the potential to change the décor game, once they have a transformed look. If you are confused about decorating your staircase, here are some simple steps which will leave them unrecognisable and your hard-work, worthy of praise.
Decorating your staircases doesn’t need anything extra than the items that you usually use to decorate the rest of the house. You only need to see that they fit right in.
Small rangoli
Whether you are using dusted powders or shredded flower petals, make small rangolis on the staircase and leave the middle portion empty to place a diya or scented candles. This seamlessly blends your house décor and the staircases, if outside act as a precursor to what will be inside. Many people celebrate Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. Hence, you can also alternate between Lakshmi feet motifs and rangolis to give the look and feel, keeping the diyas or candles constant.
Floral curtains
A new trend that is picking up is the floral curtain. Take several strings of flowers and cut them according to the length of your staircase before placing them. Do give it a dramatic effect, you can have one garland twirl around the staircase handle and from it drops the different strings of flowers giving it a flower curtain illusion.
Play with lights
If you want to keep it simpler, then first twirl a marigold garland and a fairy light, preferably one which works on battery. Then twirl the whole things onto the staircase handle and switch on the lights. It would give a beautiful floral light illusion. This can also be done without the garland and just with multiple strings of fairy lights which will illuminate the staircase.
Add some colours
Be ready to change the whole look of the staircase with this décor. Use fine satin drapes to hang from the railings and cover the staircase. The drapes can have mirror works pasted on them, or alpona designs on them, and even have latkans attached to their sides. If you are putting up fabric then it is best to not light real fire anywhere near. Place fairy lights or lanterns on the steps around which you can make some rangoli designs. Since fabric is a two –way affair, decorate the other side with house plants, lights, and garlands. This can actually double up as your photo-booth as well.
