This lotus-inspired floor lamp is a festive showstopper for design lovers

It is 6 ft tall, and 3 ft wide and captures the various stages of a lotus’s life from budding leaves and seed pods to fully bloomed petals frozen in time like a sculptural poem.

Sidharth Rohatgi, design director, Fos Lighting, tells us that the design is “steeped in cultural symbolism yet expressed through a modern lens.” Each detail celebrates the imperfect charm of handmade ceramics, honouring our artisans.

“The lotus embodies purity, strength, and transcendence—emerging radiant from the murkiest waters. In Kumuda, we sought to capture this essence— the form evokes buds and blossoms, the glow mirrors the first rays of dawn on a lotus pond. It is a celebration of resilience through design,” says Sidharth.

Price starts at Rs 1, 85,000. Available online.

