This lotus-inspired floor lamp is a festive showstopper for design lovers

This festive season, Fos Lighting launches the Kumuda Floor Lamp, conceived with a simple idea to bring the serene beauty of the lotus to life through light. Inspired by Kumuda, the Sanskrit word for water lotus, this piece celebrates nature’s quiet elegance and the raw, soulful beauty of handmade ceramics.
The light is handcrafted in ceramic and mild steel, with an antique gold finish. Every material in Kumuda carries its own narrative. Ceramic brings earth’s warmth and sustainability along with the soulful irregularities of craft. Mild steel provides the strength and quiet endurance of the lotus stem. Antique gold recalls the sacred glow of icons and temple bells.
It is 6 ft tall, and 3 ft wide and captures the various stages of a lotus’s life from budding leaves and seed pods to fully bloomed petals frozen in time like a sculptural poem.
Sidharth Rohatgi, design director, Fos Lighting, tells us that the design is “steeped in cultural symbolism yet expressed through a modern lens.” Each detail celebrates the imperfect charm of handmade ceramics, honouring our artisans.
“The lotus embodies purity, strength, and transcendence—emerging radiant from the murkiest waters. In Kumuda, we sought to capture this essence— the form evokes buds and blossoms, the glow mirrors the first rays of dawn on a lotus pond. It is a celebration of resilience through design,” says Sidharth.
Price starts at Rs 1, 85,000. Available online.
