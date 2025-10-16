Geometric silverware with malachite accents is redefining festive elegance

From intricately designed trays and bowls to the standout Puja Thali Set, the collection features exquisite pieces. “Each tray, bowl, and thali is more than functional, it becomes a centerpiece of the celebration,” Akanksha says.

Every detail in the collection, from octagonal silhouettes to polished malachite accents, is intentional. “This collection is an ode to architectural and artistic precision—a deliberate simplification that highlights the beauty of form and material itself,” Akanksha says. “The sharp, clean lines and perfect malachite stones are a physical representation of that idea.”

They make great Deepavali gifts or just a way to indulge in any family celebrations. Pieces like the Octagonal 3-Piece Tea Set and the 10-inch Centrepiece Bowl are some of the pieces that you should not miss. With silver bases and green stone handles, these designs are a study in the elegance of restraint.

Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online.

