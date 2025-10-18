Indo Warehouse announces return to India with a landmark four-city tour

After a groundbreaking year that redefined the global intersection of culture and club music, New York–based collective and record label Indo Warehouse announces their much-anticipated India Tour 2025, touching down in Delhi NCR (December 13), Hyderabad (December 19), Mumbai (December 20) and Goa (December 28).

From Coachella to Goa: Indo Warehouse’s homecoming tour hits India this December

Founded by Kahani and Kunal Merchant, Indo Warehouse has become synonymous with Indo House—a genre-bending fusion of South Asian rhythm, melody, and emotion with the pulse of modern electronic music. What began in New York’s underground has become a global phenomenon: a movement that celebrates identity, community, and the future of sound.

2025 has been nothing short of historic for Indo Warehouse. From performing alongside Black Coffee in Singapore, to selling out the Roundhouse in London, to making history as the first South Asian electronic collective to perform at Coachella, Indo Warehouse has carried its sound—and its story—to the world’s most iconic stages. Their Coachella set became a viral moment for South Asian visibility in electronic music, drawing millions of views across platforms. Summer saw their debut at Hï Ibiza, a Boiler Room performance, and most recently, F1 Singapore, for back-to-back sold-out shows.

Now, as they prepare to close their year, the focus returns to where it matters the most—India.

Joining them on this tour are Anvaya, the singer-producer duo who became the first artistes signed to Indo Warehouse’s record label. Known for their emotive live performances, Anvaya represents the next wave of artistes shaping the sound and soul of Indo House.