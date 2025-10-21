Bohemia, pioneer of Desi Hip-Hop, to perform live at Dubai’s biggest Bollywood Halloween beach party of the year

Dubai is set to witness the biggest celebration of the year as the pioneer of Desi Hip-Hop and the undisputed King of Rap, Bohemia, makes his grand return to the city!
On November 1, Bohemia will take over Barasti beach for the biggest Bollywood Halloween Beach Party of the year, promising an explosive night of music, lights, and unforgettable energy to kick off the festive season in true-blue Dubai style. This highly-anticipated event marks Bohemia’s long-awaited return, where he is set to deliver a night full of music, high energy, and surprises. The concert is being meticulously organised by Bandana People, marking their first-ever collaboration with Bohemia and a celebration of the season’s spirit. Adding to the excitement, Asim Riaz will join the stage for a special live performance of their upcoming collaboration Sahi Ayy, which the duo will perform together for the very first time.
The legendary rapper Bohemia is known for his high-octane live performances and magnetic stage presence that never fails to captivate the crowd.
On being asked about the event, Bohemia said, “It’s been a while since I’ve done a show in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to return. This city has an energy like nowhere else, and on November 1, we’re bringing something truly special, complete with a few surprise guests. Dubai has always inspired me creatively, so returning feels full circle. This isn’t just another event, it’s a comeback moment, and we wanted to make it unforgettable. Let’s just say...I’m not coming alone, the stage will tell the rest.”
Sharing his excitement, Asim added, “This performance with Bohemia isn’t just another show, it’s a dream come true. I’ve grown up admiring him, and sharing the stage with him is the result of years of prayers, pain, and hard work. Performing Sahi Ayy is more than just music...it’s a celebration of passion, persistence, and the power of real hip-hop. I can’t wait to bring that energy to Dubai and make it a night our fans will never forget.”