The Warehouse Project is all set to bring Manchester's iconic rave vibes to Bengaluru

It’s rave season in Bengaluru this weekend as The Warehouse Project (WHP), the popular series of clubbing nights that lit up the electronic music scene starting mid-2000s in Manchester, makes its way to the Garden City.

With a three-city tour planned in India, WHP begins the party this weekend right here in the city as 10 exciting DJs take the stage. From solo and B2B sets (back-to-back sets where multiple DJs, often two, take turns on the same console to build a combined set), the artistes are expected to blend their signature approach with the grounded, raw nature of performances that were witnessed in the parties in warehouse spaces of Manchester 20 years ago. We talk to performing DJs Kampai aka Rumit Virmani, EBITDA aka Yash Mundhra and SUCHI aka Suchi Ahuja to understand how they’re preparing for their set and how this stripped-back, grounded nature makes such concerts unique.