The Warehouse Project is all set to bring Manchester's iconic rave vibes to Bengaluru
It’s rave season in Bengaluru this weekend as The Warehouse Project (WHP), the popular series of clubbing nights that lit up the electronic music scene starting mid-2000s in Manchester, makes its way to the Garden City.
With a three-city tour planned in India, WHP begins the party this weekend right here in the city as 10 exciting DJs take the stage. From solo and B2B sets (back-to-back sets where multiple DJs, often two, take turns on the same console to build a combined set), the artistes are expected to blend their signature approach with the grounded, raw nature of performances that were witnessed in the parties in warehouse spaces of Manchester 20 years ago. We talk to performing DJs Kampai aka Rumit Virmani, EBITDA aka Yash Mundhra and SUCHI aka Suchi Ahuja to understand how they’re preparing for their set and how this stripped-back, grounded nature makes such concerts unique.
Bengaluru set to experience the raw energy of Manchester's popular electronic music rave WHP
Rumit and EBITDA, how are you approaching curating a set for this upcoming show? Also, both of you are playing a B2B set with each other. Have you gone B2B before?
Rumit: I want to showcase the deeper side of Kampai for this show. It’s a big opportunity for me to be on the WHP lineup and I will bring my deep cuts crate out for this one. It’s my first time playing with EBITDA and I’m excited to see what he brings to the table. I think it should be a good balance between both of us.
EBITDA: Digging for this set has been on ever since I was announced on the lineup. I haven’t gone B2B with Kampai before, so this is a first of its kind. Kampai and I have one thing in common: we both know how to get the dancefloor jumping. We’ve already lined up a couple of jam sessions, which should set the tone and help us build something fresh together.
SUCHI, what have you planned for your set?
I’ve been to The Warehouse Project loads when I lived in Manchester, and played there once too, so I’m keeping that warehouse vibe in mind while digging for tracks. Indian crowds are pretty open-minded about genres, so I feel like I could play anything. But for this tour, I’m keeping it clubby and bassy with a techno edge — big tunes for big rooms.
The raw, industrial warehouse aesthetic is central to the WHP identity. How do you feel that an industrial, stripped-back environment adds to the value of such a tour?
Rumit: I think having this vibe in India is really required. The aesthetic of shows these days is “tacky clubs with bottle service”. We needed an event whose focus is on the sound, production and music. WHP brings just that.
EBITDA: The stripped-back identity of WHP is an experience in its purest form, both for the crowd and the artistes. Less is more and that minimalism creates a space where the connection runs deepest. Historically, venues and events that have stayed true to this ethos have created some of the most memorable dancefloor moments and I think WHP embodies that perfectly.
SUCHI: The warehouse setting strips everything back to what matters: the music and the energy between the DJ and the crowd. There’s no fancy production to hide behind, just raw sound and lights. That’s what made WHP special in Manchester. It puts everyone on the same level and creates a focused atmosphere where you can really lose yourself in the music.
Describe your upcoming performances at WHP India in three words.
Kampai: Cutting Edge, Fun, Global
EBITDA: Always EBITDA positive, for sure.
SUCHI: Fun, freedom and making connections.