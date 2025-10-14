Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar announces Chapters Tour across India in 2026

Here is the complete schedule for her 2026 Chapters Tour in India:

January 30 in Hyderabad

January 31 in Bengaluru

February 1 in Mumbai

February 6 in Pune

February 7 in Delhi

February 8 in Kolkata

Talking about this return to India and highlighting her 30 year old journey of performing live, Anoushka said, "Every performance in India feels deeply personal, but this tour comes at a particularly special moment. Together, we’ll mark 30 years of sharing my music on stage - three decades of growth, risk, and reinvention."

Anoushka's Chapters series comprises of Ch I: Forever, For Now, Ch II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn and Ch III: We Return to Light. Recorded across different locations internationally — in Berlin, California and India respectively — this series started out appreciating the tender, fleeting moments as the acclaimed artiste pointed out during an exclusive interaction with Indulge in 2024, shortly after her release of Chapter 1. "Chapter 1 was the formative chapter that set the beginning and tone. It ended up being influenced by my effort of trying to capture the fleeting feelings of certain moments — moments of beauty, calm, and peace, even if they happen in times of chaos, pain or difficulty. It was also about how it’s possible to stop and be present for those moments and connect those feelings. So, I tried to create music that captured what that felt like, for me," she highlighted during our chat.

From then on the acclaimed sitarist created a magical combination of sounds with the final chapter thematically encompassing the healing action of the emergence of light and brightness that a day brings as we leave behind the darkness of night. The Ch II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn also bagged her a Grammy nomination earlier this year in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. Additionally, her performance with Jacob Collier on A Rock Somewhere bagged her another nomination at the Grammy's under the Best Global Performance category.

Tickets for the shows go live October 24 onwards.