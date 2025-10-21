Yashraj and Badshah collaborate to release new single DAF

Emerging talent Yashraj, who has made a name for himself with his energetic voice and a slew of major collaborations with artists like Raftaar and KR$NA, has now teamed up with one of the biggest names in Indian hip-hop, Badshah, on his new single, DAF. The song is a critical highlight in Yashraj’s career, following his highly lauded 7-track EP Meri Jaan Pehle Naach.

Yashraj collaborates with Badshah on funky new track DAF

DAF aims to be a a stunningly executed house-y R&B pop song that skillfully juxtaposes its catchy, funky vibe with an intensely sad topic. Written and produced by Hiten and NEVERSOBER, the track addresses heavy issues like alcoholism, peer pressure and self-destruction in a gritty and spoken word approach.

Talking about the collaboration, Yashraj said how it was surreal to collaborate with a mainstream star. “It’s honestly crazy to think that all I did, all these years, was just deep dive into a number of my favourite sonics with the honesty of being as real in every verse I’ve penned – and that could reach the likes of Badshah,” he said, speaking about the experience being special for someone who grew up as a fan of Badshah.