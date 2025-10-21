Hulu greenlights Prison Break reboot

“An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Emily Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves," states the official logline.

The cast of the reboot includes Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael, JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea and Myles Bullock as Darius.

Elgin James serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series in addition to directing the pilot. Dawn Olmstead executive produces along with Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz who were all executive producers on the original series.