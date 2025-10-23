Exclusive: ‘Hyderabad is going to really enjoy this one,’ says AR Rahman on his upcoming concert in November

When asked about how he bridges global acclaim with regional love, Rahman is quick to say, “Music is global; it passes from soul to soul. No one knows which language people are listening to — somebody from France listening to Telugu or Tamizh or Hindi or Punjabi, which I too do; so, for me, newness and clarity in the music is important; the kind of emotion it triggers is important more than anything else.”

He adds, “Over the years, we have reduced the number of gimmicks and gone into a one-to-one relationship with the music, the harmony, the vibe, the stops and starts. This is my second consecutive concert with Hyderabad Talkies; it’s going to be a brand-new show with new creative, curated and organised by Hyderabad Talkies, alongside Eva Live & Xora.”

About the play setlist for Hyderabad, Rahman teases, “Yes, there are many surprises. I think Hyderabad is going to enjoy it.”

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder, Hyderabad Talkies, says, “We are excited to curate and collaborate with two legendary Oscar-winning artistes this year — first MM Keeravani in March, and now AR Rahman for the upcoming concert in November. It’s an honour to bring their magic to Hyderabad.”

