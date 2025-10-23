Exclusive: ‘Hyderabad is going to really enjoy this one,’ says AR Rahman on his upcoming concert in November

When the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman steps onto a stage, it is not just a concert, it is a conversation in sound. As Hyderabad gears up for his gig at Ramoji Film City on 8 November 2025, Rahman opens up about the rhythm behind the reunion, his second concert in collaboration with Hyderabad Talkies, the evolution of his Telugu music journey, the pulse of live music that keeps him moving forward. and what fans can expect from his upcoming concert.
The music czar calls his set for Hyderabad “carefully arranged for non-stop excitement,” a lineup that’s been tested across 20+ shows and now lands in Hyderabad, of course, with fresh energy. “We are proud of the set,” he says, confident that Hyderabad audiences will feel the thrill.
Rahman’s connection to Hyderabad runs deep. “I grew up playing for Telugu movies,” he reflects. “From early works during 1993 and 1994 to Ye Maaye Chesave to recent collaborations with Ram Charan, it is a full-circle moment. It’s going to be an interesting phase as we have a lot of Telugu songs now,” he adds, hinting at a vibrant phase ahead.
While nostalgia tempts many artistes, Rahman stays future focused. “I don’t have time to go to old compositions,” he admits. Yet, he is experimenting, remixing classics like Roja in Atmos for a new sonic experience; and “it’s cool,” he tells us.
When asked about how he bridges global acclaim with regional love, Rahman is quick to say, “Music is global; it passes from soul to soul. No one knows which language people are listening to — somebody from France listening to Telugu or Tamizh or Hindi or Punjabi, which I too do; so, for me, newness and clarity in the music is important; the kind of emotion it triggers is important more than anything else.”
He adds, “Over the years, we have reduced the number of gimmicks and gone into a one-to-one relationship with the music, the harmony, the vibe, the stops and starts. This is my second consecutive concert with Hyderabad Talkies; it’s going to be a brand-new show with new creative, curated and organised by Hyderabad Talkies, alongside Eva Live & Xora.”
About the play setlist for Hyderabad, Rahman teases, “Yes, there are many surprises. I think Hyderabad is going to enjoy it.”
Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder, Hyderabad Talkies, says, “We are excited to curate and collaborate with two legendary Oscar-winning artistes this year — first MM Keeravani in March, and now AR Rahman for the upcoming concert in November. It’s an honour to bring their magic to Hyderabad.”
