Rhythm & soul: DJ Boring to light up The Warehouse Project in Hyderabad with his music
Music aficionados in Hyderabad are in for a treat with The Warehouse Project, a musical extravaganza full of energy, creativity, and talent. Established in 2006 in Manchester, it has developed into a global treasure trove of sounds and artistic expression.
With a three-city tour lined up across India, the Hyderabad show will prove to be an unforgettable weekend for music enthusiasts out there. Featuring an exciting lineup of artistes, the stage is set for a night of electric performances.
We caught up with DJ Boring (aka Tristan Hallis) to talk about his upcoming performance, his thoughts on performing in India after his last performance in Mumbai in 2018, and his perspective on modern club culture. Known for his dynamic stage presence and raw, infectious dance tracks, the artiste brings a unique energy that truly connects with his audience. Indulge speaks to him to know more…
What’s the plan for The Warehouse Project India lineup in Hyderabad?
I have had a strong connection with India because my grandfather was Indian. Having said that, I never got a chance to really immerse myself in the culture and music here. With this show, I would like to spend more time here and enjoy the vibe beyond just one day. I did perform in India once, way back in 2018 in Mumbai, but Hyderabad is entirely a new city, and I am quite excited about performing there.
What’s your idea behind the clubbing scene here in India as compared to London?
I feel, the scene has grown a lot as compared to the one show that I did in Mumbai back in 2018. That’s why I am really excited to be back and experience the atmosphere and vibe I’ve heard about from friends and other artistes.
Your track Winona quickly became a hit in the lo-fi house scene. What’s the story behind its creation?
I was thinking about my childhood experiences, particularly around being bullied and how those moments impacted my life, while I was writing Winona. When I first uploaded it to SoundCloud, I was releasing music more as a hobby than a career, just following my heart and doing things that bring me joy. To be honest, I never imagined it would reach anyone, let alone resonate with so many people the way it has.
How do you balance staying true to your roots as an artiste while exploring new musical territories?
I don’t stick to one kind of music. In fact, I have always been inclined towards all kinds of genres. I don’t feel like I have specific roots, because I tend to play whatever I’m listening to or inspired by at the time.
You’ve played a significant role in shaping the modern club culture. Share your thought on the same.
According to me, the modern club culture can be divided into two parts: music and its history. If people are describing me as the heart, it’s because I’ve made sure that legends of the game have been represented through my music.
What role do you think a DJ plays in shaping the collective mood or emotion of a club?
A DJ has a huge role in shaping the mood of a night. The opening set is especially important, as it guides everyone into where the night will take them. Personally, I like to tell a story when I DJ. That’s why I enjoy playing extended or ANL sets, as it gives me the space to create my own atmosphere and connect with the energy of the people on the dance floor.
What can fans expect from your upcoming projects? Are there any new directions or collaborations you’re excited about?
I am close to completing my first album. The music feels very different from anything I’ve made before, yet it still feels authentically me. I created it during a difficult time, channelling the emotions I was experiencing into its direction and sound.
Tickets at Rs 1,699 onwards.
October 26, 5 pm onwards.
At Quake Arena, Kondapur.
