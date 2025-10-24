Guns N’ Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose’s onstage meltdown

The legendary American hard rock band Guns N' Roses have issued a clarification behind their frontman Axl Rose's erratic behaviour onstage in Argentina.

All you need to know about the official statement on Axl Rose’s onstage meltdown

The band has said in a statement that the frontman’s behaviour had nothing to do with new drummer Isaac Carpenter's playing, reports a news publication.

Axl Rose threw his microphone and kicked Isaac's drum kit during a chaotic Guns N' Roses gig at Estadio Huracan in Buenos Aires on Saturday. The hard rock veterans were performing their opening song, Welcome to the Jungle, when Axl appeared visibly irritated. In viral footage from the concert, he hurled his microphone toward the drum kit, kicked the kick drum, and stormed off stage.

All he said to the crowd was, “So, I’ll just try and wing this”. Several days later, the band explained the meltdown was to do with the 63-year-old singer only hearing the drum mix through his in-ear monitor and insisted he has no qualms with Isaac, who they hailed a “top notch” drummer.