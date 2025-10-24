Pitbull is coming back with his I’m Back World Tour to India this December

World renowned superstar Pitbull will return to India in December with his I'm Back World Tour. The musician will perform in Delhi NCR's Gurugram on December 6 at the HUDA Grounds and on December 8, he will perform in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.
December's performances in India will mark Pitbull's fourth public performance in the country.
Talking about the upcoming event, Pitbull, also known as Mr Worldwide, said, "It’s truly an honor to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back".
He further added, "Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres. Daleee!".
Pitbull performed in India for the first time back in 2011. In 2017, he performed at the Eden Garden in Kolkata for the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League. His third performance in India came in 2019 where he performed a show in Mumbai.
He also had a private performance in India in 2024, when he performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding alongside Guru Randhawa.
Pibull rose to popularity in India when he collaborated with Indian and Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra on Exotic, back in 2013, which was a fusion of Bollywood and American music.
Pitbull has always adored India and its audience and he has expressed his sentiments before, During a 2018 interview with a media agency, Pitbull shared, "The kind of love and affection that I received was overwhelming. The people of India are really warm. I really enjoyed performing in front of such a huge and welcoming audience".
The tickets for Pitbull's I'm Back World Tour Delhi NCR and Hyderabad shows will be live at 12 p.m on October 25, 2025 on the popular ticketing app, BookMyShow. The shows are being produced as well as promoted by BookMyShow Live.