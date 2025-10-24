Pitbull is coming back with his I’m Back World Tour to India this December

World renowned superstar Pitbull will return to India in December with his I'm Back World Tour. The musician will perform in Delhi NCR's Gurugram on December 6 at the HUDA Grounds and on December 8, he will perform in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Pitbull to perform in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad in early December

December's performances in India will mark Pitbull's fourth public performance in the country.

Talking about the upcoming event, Pitbull, also known as Mr Worldwide, said, "It’s truly an honor to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back".

He further added, "Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres. Daleee!".