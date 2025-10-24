Is BTS’ first India concert finally happening?

The international music world is buzzing with unsubstantiated yet thrilling reports: K-pop superstars BTS are reportedly planning a huge 20-city globe-trotting tour for 2026, and an addition has sent their loyal Indian fanbase into overdrive—Mumbai is supposedly in the mix.
After the completion of compulsory military service by all seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—the septet is expected to have a spectacular comeback. The tour schedule, as per a leaked Live Nation touring information, indicates performances in major international centres like Seoul, Tokyo, London, Paris and importantly, Mumbai. If true, this would be the group’s first-ever live concert in India.
The rumour has a good foundation in the past. Members of BTS have often expressed their wish to stage a concert for Indian fans, and an India leg was actually scheduled for their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour before it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adding significant weight to the rumours is the recent strategic move by their parent company, HYBE. The entertainment giant officially opened its overseas headquarters in Mumbai in September 2025. This move signals a deeper commitment to engaging with the South Asian audience, which boasts one of the world's largest music streaming markets, with nearly 185 million users.
Although neither HYBE nor BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced, the prospective addition of Mumbai is a huge cultural milestone. It would be a long-overdue recognition of the vast and ardent K-pop fan base in the country and could potentially open the door for other large K-pop artistes to tour the region.
The anticipation is palpable, with Indian ARMYs taking over social media as they wait with bated breath for an official announcement of the tour dates that are said to follow the drop of a new group album in spring 2026.