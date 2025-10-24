Is BTS’ first India concert finally happening?

The international music world is buzzing with unsubstantiated yet thrilling reports: K-pop superstars BTS are reportedly planning a huge 20-city globe-trotting tour for 2026, and an addition has sent their loyal Indian fanbase into overdrive—Mumbai is supposedly in the mix.

BTS is rumoured to have their first concert in Mumbai

After the completion of compulsory military service by all seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—the septet is expected to have a spectacular comeback. The tour schedule, as per a leaked Live Nation touring information, indicates performances in major international centres like Seoul, Tokyo, London, Paris and importantly, Mumbai. If true, this would be the group’s first-ever live concert in India.

The rumour has a good foundation in the past. Members of BTS have often expressed their wish to stage a concert for Indian fans, and an India leg was actually scheduled for their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour before it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.