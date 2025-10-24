Singer Amira Gill on her latest track from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, new EP, and more

As stories go, the way Badli Si Hawa Hai came together was nothing short of unusual. Amira was in Mumbai when she received a call from Anirudh’s management. “Anirudh was on tour, so the entire recording happened remotely. I was constantly in touch with the team, going back and forth, getting real-time feedback. Even though we weren’t in the same physical space, it felt like we were. We recorded, sent it, got real-time feedback, and recorded more—it was such a fun experience,” she shares.

Today, the song has found its way into playlists, clubs, and reels across the country. It is breezy rhythm and layered groove striking a chord with listeners everywhere.

But success hasn’t changed her artistic compass. In an age when algorithms and numbers dictate visibility, Amira still believes in substance over virality. “There’s so much information online that it’s very hard to wade through the noise,” she says. “But I think if you keep at it, if you’re consistent and believe in what you’re doing, good work always finds its place.”

Her own journey is proof of that. From being the lead vocalist and the only female member of Delhi-based band The Incredible Mind Funk at 15 to studying music therapy at Berklee, Amira’s art has always been about connection—to self, to sound, to people. And that openness led her deep into South India’s vibrant music scene. “Language has never been a problem for me,” she says. “I listen to it as sound. When I first heard South Indian music— the voices of Bombay Jayashri, T M Krishna, and others—I was moved. The melodies were patient, layered, and so full of feeling.” That emotional sensitivity has made her one of the most intriguing new voices in Indian music, with collaborations spanning Santhosh Narayanan, Amrit Ramnath, and OAFF.

Amira is now preparing to release Dance Again, the final song from her EP Two Seven, “It’s about life feeling new again,” she says. “Enough time has to pass for you to feel like you’re open to life experiences all over again.”

