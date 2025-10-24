Sonam Kalra's Chaleya Momin celebrates hope, inclusivity, and unity

A

It was created to not just be a song, but an experience. The idea was to make it gentle yet powerful with the aim of drawing listeners from the very first note into a space that is meditative, emotionally moving and thought-provoking. The lyrics, which I wrote myself, speak of faith, love and inclusion in a world often lacking in humanity.

The song tells the story of a believer walking away from a world scarred by discord, discrimination, and division, searching for a sanctuary, a Mecca not on any map but etched in the heart of every being.