Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins and David Byrne are among Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, Pink, Sarah McLachlan and Talking Heads' David Byrne are among the impressive list of nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, folk and rock innovators.
Also on the ballot are Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the glam rock band Kiss.
News of Simmons and Stanley's inclusion comes days after the death of Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member. Frehley, 74, died Oct. 16 in New Jersey.
Rounding out the performer-songwriter category is Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC of KC and the Sunshine Band and guitarist Boz Scaggs.
The Hall annually inducts performers and non-performers alike. The latter category's nominees this year include disco songwriter Pete Bellotte, Swedish pop producer of the legendary Cheiron Studios, Andreas Carlsson and Steve Kipner.
The list also includes longtime Madonna collaborator Patrick Leonard, Vini Poncia, Martin Page, Kenny Nolan and the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.
Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern on December 4 to turn in ballots with their choices of up to three nominees from the songwriter category and up to three from the performing-songwriter category.
Representing country songwriters are Jeffrey Steele, Don Williams and Larry Weiss, Jeff Beck. R&B-pop songwriters are also prevalent this year with Tom Snow and Christopher Stewart.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.
Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbland.
The 2026 inductees will be announced in early 2026.