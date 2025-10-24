Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins and David Byrne are among Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

Taylor Swift, Kenny Loggins, LL Cool J, Pink, Sarah McLachlan and Talking Heads' David Byrne are among the impressive list of nominees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class, an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, folk and rock innovators.

Who all are among the Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees this year?

Also on the ballot are Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the glam rock band Kiss.

News of Simmons and Stanley's inclusion comes days after the death of Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member. Frehley, 74, died Oct. 16 in New Jersey.

Rounding out the performer-songwriter category is Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC of KC and the Sunshine Band and guitarist Boz Scaggs.