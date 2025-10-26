Nelly Furtado quits performing; are body shamers to blame?

Twenty-five years after Whoa, Nelly! crashed onto the charts and gave us that effervescent “I’m Like a Bird,” Nelly Furtado just announced she’s stepping away from performing. Not because she’s run out of talent or lost her love for music, she explicitly said she hasn’t. But because the public, and the industry feeding it, have made performing unbearable.

In her Instagram post, Nelly wrote that she is “stepping away from performance for the foreseeable future.” That small phrase hides a gut punch of a truth, the constant, grinding cruelty of being a woman whose worth is measured in pixels, not artistic ability.

Nelly has never played the pop game by the book. She zigged when others zagged. She went from folky, earthy vocals to Timbaland-fuelled bangers and then ghosted the spotlight entirely. That alone makes her an outlier in an industry addicted to reinvention cycles and streaming stats. But when she returned — older, freer, visibly more herself — the knives came out. Online trolls, gossip sites, even comment sections under performance clips — all obsessed with her body, not her comeback.