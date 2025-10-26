Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly back together after the birth of their baby girl

It was reported earlier that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had been co-parenting together, and now it seems that Saga Blade has brought them closer than before. However, the nature of their relationship remains unknown.

Talking about Megan, the source said, "Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways".

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up last year during the Thanksgiving weekend in November, according to reports. Their daughter, Saga Blade was born in March and they were spotted together in May where they were probably co-parenting their infant daughter.

The two had travelled to Costa Rica in July, along with their daughter, which may have changed things for the better, according to the source. "Their Costa Rica trip wasn’t about rekindling a romance so much as it was about rebuilding trust. For the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again. They have a solid understanding now", said the source.

Neither Megan Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly have addressed reports of their rekindled romance yet.