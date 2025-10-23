Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West sports new look, internet reacts

Pictures and videos of North West's bold new look went viral and netizens had different takes that they shared in the comments. One user wrote, "age 12, poor parenting, lost the child in her a long time ago." "Poor parental care", opined another. Another commenter said, "She acting to damn grown her father was right".

Another comment, with a hint of humour read, "What in the Kanye West is happening?". "Bro, I'm 15 and my momma won't even let me get a simple nose piercing", said another.

Some users felt that the overall look was cool but definitely not meant for a twelve year old. "Tattoos ? I mean if you like it totally do it its really cute but at 12??", read a comment.

Some users even came to North West's rescue, supporting her choice and encouraging experimentation. One user explained, "Shes literally just like any other kid in middle school expressing and experimenting new things i dyed my hair , drew roses on myself at school, wore makeup and got cheap contacts for funsies she just has way more money shes just growing up this is a kid thing to do yall are so boring".

Another user wrote, "She's just a teen expressing herself, she's just having fun with looks, why is everybody so disappointed? She's so cool!".

North West dropped her new look days after her mother, Kim Kardashian confessed making mistakes when it came to her daughter's fashion choices. On the Call Me Daddy podcast, Kim said, "It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'OK we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world. She's usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time and she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to... and it's just like, okay, wait, maybe you can't wear that, you know?".