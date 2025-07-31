Kim Kardashian's new face shapewear has the internet in a headlock

Just when we thought we have seen enough in 2025, Kim Kardashian just dropped the ultimate most-talked product of the year. On July 29, she dropped a Face Sculpting Wrap and the internet couldn't stop spiraling on it. SKIMS' newest brainchild: a $48 seamless face sculpting wrap that promises you to deliver "snatch your chinny chin chin" as Kim hummed in the promo for the product.
The shapewear has been designed with collagen-infused fabric and Velcro fastenings, it will hug your jaw, neck and chin much tighter than your go-to daily soap's plot twist.
Social media was confused at first and tried to grasp it step by step. Is it a mask? An Avenger mask in neutral tones? Probably that's the vibe and X had a lot of opinions on this. While some people are genuinely interested in it and want to know its benefit, some simply mocked the wrap. And others are comparing it to something patient wear post their surgery. One comment that stood out was, "SKIMS: Making women feel bad about themselves since 2018.”Oof. Someone call Kris Jenner for a PR pivot."
But hold your horses before you jump into any conclusion! Some users have pointed out how it beats pricey cosmetic surgeries and light-heartedly thanked Kim K's wrap for being a "budget facelift". All thanks to Kim K's momager Kris Jenner for inspiring that confidence with her recent 40-ish glow-up in her 70s.
Professional plastic surgeons too waged in with their opinion. They are giving it a polite side-eye nod. Experts say that while compression wraps can support recovery or mildly help firm skin with consistent use, they’re not miracle workers. Which means? Don't stop using your gua sha yet.
Previously, SKIMS launched nipple bras and padded hip shorts which have made quite the mark in the industry. Now with this SKIMS is trying to enter into beauty territory, and whether you love it not Kim K is famous for making her launches go viral in a subtle way. This will be an interesting phenomenon to witness whether Kim will be able to wrap us all around her perfectly contour finger or not.