Kim Kardashian's new face shapewear has the internet in a headlock

Social media was confused at first and tried to grasp it step by step. Is it a mask? An Avenger mask in neutral tones? Probably that's the vibe and X had a lot of opinions on this. While some people are genuinely interested in it and want to know its benefit, some simply mocked the wrap. And others are comparing it to something patient wear post their surgery. One comment that stood out was, "SKIMS: Making women feel bad about themselves since 2018.”Oof. Someone call Kris Jenner for a PR pivot."

But hold your horses before you jump into any conclusion! Some users have pointed out how it beats pricey cosmetic surgeries and light-heartedly thanked Kim K's wrap for being a "budget facelift". All thanks to Kim K's momager Kris Jenner for inspiring that confidence with her recent 40-ish glow-up in her 70s.

Professional plastic surgeons too waged in with their opinion. They are giving it a polite side-eye nod. Experts say that while compression wraps can support recovery or mildly help firm skin with consistent use, they’re not miracle workers. Which means? Don't stop using your gua sha yet.