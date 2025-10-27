Exclusive: Sanjith Hegde’s ‘Taare Bindigeya’ revives a folk classic while paying tribute to mime legend Jogesh Dutta

Sanjith Hegde’s latest single Taare Bindigeya is more than a musical release — it’s an act of cultural remembrance, where the past and present meet in perfect harmony. Directed by Bijoy Shetty, the song reimagines a traditional Kannada devotional folk tune, weaving it with contemporary emotion and visual poetry. The highlight of the music video is the inclusion of rare archival footage of India’s pioneering mime artist, Jogesh Dutta, whose silent art spoke volumes.

Sanjith’s evocative vocals breathe new energy into this timeless composition, embodying the spirit of viraha — the sacred longing born from separation. The song captures the essence of that divine absence after a fleeting encounter with the spiritual, leaving behind a memory that continues to glow long after the moment has passed. Through Taare Bindigeya, Sanjith bridges the soul of Kannada folk traditions with a deeply modern sensibility.