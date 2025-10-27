Singer, songwriter, and producer Sid K talks about his song Precious and lots more
Becoming an artiste doesn’t happen overnight. It demands creativity, talent, hard work, and so much more. one such voice making waves today is Sid K (Siddhant Kumar), celebrated for his dynamic fusion of Hip Hop, R&B, and pop with both global and Indian influences. He recently released his new track, Precious, and in a candid chat with Indulge, Sid opens up about his music and creativity.
Please tell us about your new song Precious. How did the idea come about?
When you lose something truly dear to you, it makes you question everything. Precious is my way of capturing that exact feeling, the ache of losing someone irreplaceable and the void it leaves behind.
Precious is the second chapter of your album project, WHY. Tell us about it.
WHY explores heartbreak and grief, drawn from real experiences. Last year, I lost my mother and went through a heartbreak with the girl I was supposed to marry. It was devastating, and I didn’t know how to express the pain, so music became my refuge. Music has always been my anchor, my way of processing emotions, finding strength, and turning every experience, good or bad, into song.
How open are you to experiment with music?
Being born in Delhi, into a Punjabi family, Hindi and Punjabi come naturally to me. However, I’ve spent half of my life in the UK, so pop music has influenced me a lot. this mix of languages and cultures naturally reflects in my art.
How many hours do you practice your craft?
I personally practice my performance every day. Performing in front of the mirror helps me maintain momentum and keep the energy flowing. As for writing, you can’t exactly ‘practice’ it unless you’re actually writing, but I try to work on ideas whenever something strikes me, because you never know what could turn into something meaningful.
What do you think it really takes to be a good artiste?
i truly believe patience is key. at the same time, you need a ‘glass half empty’ mentality, a willingness to learn, stay grounded, and embrace the learning curve. being open to new experiences and constantly evolving is what shapes you as an artiste.
Precious is available on all streaming platforms.
