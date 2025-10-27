Twin Strings spill the beans on Manmarziyaan, their new release and share about their journey

While there’s no shortage of talented musicians, some artistes naturally stand out for their energy and connection with audiences. Delhi-based Twin Strings is one such band, known for drawing fans to every performance. Formed by twin brothers Sagar and Sahil, who later teamed up with Mohit and Manav, the quartet blends Bollywood charm with indie sensibilities, moving effortlessly from mellow acoustic to funk and electronic sounds. The band also produces their own music, giving listeners a taste of originality and creativity. Their latest single Manmarziyaan, the third track from the EP Karwaan, continues to make waves.

Manmarziyaan is very different from the kind of music that the band usually does

Talking about the same, Sagar and Mohit share, “Manmarziyaan is very different from what we usually do. Our music is generally mellow, but here we’ve experimented with upbeat, peppy numbers, songs you can literally play at parties and dance to.”

Manav adds that the song is about the pressure society, parents, and peers place on us. It’s about breaking those shackles, following your heart, and doing what feels right. “I worked as a techie for three years before taking music seriously, because my heart was here.”

Each member of the band wears multiple hats. Manav leads vocals, composition, and production. Sagar handles acoustic guitar and shapes the band’s visual identity through video production, direction, and social media. Sahil brings melodies on the keys, harmonies, and contributes to sound design, while Mohit manages percussion on stage and oversees mixing and mastering in the studio. Giving a glimpse into their creative process, the band shares how they connect with universal emotions in their music. manav explains, “Most of our songs touch on love, longing, and romance because these feelings are relatable and universal. But when we compose, we don’t stress ourselves out; it’s about the mood, the moment, and letting creativity flow organically.”

With a big grin, Sahil recalls the making of Manmarziyaan, a session that took an unexpected turn. What began as an attempt at a party track gradually evolved into a song with a ghazal-like vibe. He further adds that the band began with covers but gradually shifted to originals, and once they saw fans enjoying their music, they fully embraced it. “Recently, we did a show entirely of our originals. Hearing people sing along was indescribable; that feeling pushed us to create even more original music,” shares Sagar. Talking about what lies ahead, Mohit expresses, “Performing at Coachella or Glastonbury would be a dream come true.” The band is excited about international tours, aiming to bring Twin Strings’ music to audiences worldwide, a sound that is both intimate and universal, bridging cultures while staying true to their signature style. Manmarziyaan is available on all streaming platforms.

