Jack DeJohnette, acclaimed jazz drummer who worked with Miles Davis, dies at 83

Jack DeJohnette, a celebrated jazz drummer who worked with Miles Davis on his landmark 1970 fusion album and collaborated with Keith Jarrett and a vast array of other jazz greats, has died at 83.

Musician Jack DeJohnette passes away

The acclaimed drummer, bandleader and composer died Sunday in Kingston, New York, of congestive heart failure, surrounded by his wife, family and close friends, his assistant, Joan Clancy, told a news agency.

A winner of two Grammy awards, the Chicago-born Jack began his musical life as a classical pianist, starting training at age 4, before taking up the drums with his high school band. He was in demand in his early years as both a pianist and a drummer.

Over the years he collaborated not only with Davis and Jarrett but also with names like John Coltrane, Sun Ra, Thelonious Monk, Stan Getz, Chet Baker, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock, Betty Carter — “virtually every major jazz figure from the 1960s on,” wrote the National Endowment for the Arts, which honored him in 2012 with a Jazz Master Fellowship.

In an interview for the NEA at the time, Jack described what he felt was the nature of his talent. “The best gift that I have is the ability to listen, not only listen audibly but listen with my heart,” he said. “I've been fortunate enough to play with a lot of musicians and leaders who allowed me to have that freedom.”