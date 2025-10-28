Karan Johar celebrates 10 years of ADHM, calls it his ‘most personal film ever’

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate 10 years of his beloved romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Marking the milestone, he reflected on the film’s emotional depth, calling it the most personal project he has ever made. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the 2016 film marked Johar's return to direction after Student of the Year (2012).

In his heartfelt caption, Karan Johar reflected on the emotional connection he still shares with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, nearly a decade after its release. He expressed how the memories of working on the film still feel fresh, calling it “the most personal film” he has ever made. The filmmaker fondly recalled the joy of being on set with an exceptional team — both cast and crew — and how the experience left a lasting mark on his heart. He also thanked fans for continuing to shower love on the film over the years, allowing it to grow and remain relevant even today.