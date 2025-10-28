Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3 to premier in November

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season.

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK said, “Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.”

The two added, “This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma—one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We’re confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more.”

In the new season, the stakes and dangers are higher as Manoj’s character is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera). On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.