Celinedee Matahari on music,multicultural roots, and her big debut at Comic Con Hyderabad

When my parents decided to name me after Celine Dion, they obviously had no idea that I’d be involved with music. Case in point, my mother also decided to name my brother Enrique when she was pregnant, after an Enrique Iglesias concert! And my brother plays piano, but that’s not going to be his career. But yes, of course, it’s kind of a big responsibility as a musician to have, and it’s an honour to be named after her. But obviously, there’s only one Celine Dion.

An even more fateful moment was when Celine Dion reposted my cover of Les Malamour, the song that she performed at the Olympics. So it was kind of coming full circle. My parents were in utter disbelief when it happened. So that created even more of a connection. But obviously, I’m a different artiste and I have my own style. But it’s an incredible honour to have been named after Celine Dion, and also an amazingly high standard, which hopefully will guide me in my career.