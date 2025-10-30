Singer Rudy Mukta on her Lollapalooza India 2026 debut and latest single, Love & Limerence

Singer Rudy Mukta is on top of the world as she gears up for her performance at Lollapalooza India 2026. The Bengaluru-based artiste, who has carved a space in the music scene with her blend of R&B, electronic, and Carnatic undertones, tells Indulge, “I am grateful and excited, but also not surprised since I knew it would happen at some point because I’ve got an amazing, hardworking team of people that have rooted for me and got me this far. Though it hasn’t entirely sunk in yet, each rehearsal makes it feel more real.”

Rudy Mukta on Lollapalooza India 2026, Love & Limerence, and what’s next

Despite sharing the lineup with major names, including Linkin Park and Playboi Carti, Rudy isn’t daunted. Instead, she’s focused on churning out a memorable set with her all-girl band. “When it comes to standing out, I think I’m going to do my best and let the music speak for me. The rest will take care of itself.”

Rudy’s musical journey began early. In fifth grade, she taught herself western vocals by listening to vocal powerhouses like Adele, Sia, and Katy Perry. Later, she delved into the worlds of hip-hop and R&B, gravitating toward artistes like Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Daniel Caesar, and Tyler, the Creator, whom she cites as a major influence in her formative years. “The ultimate dream collaboration is with Tyler. I would not know what to do with myself after that happens.”

Meanwhile, her latest single, Love & Limerence, showcases both emotional depth and acoustic restraint. The track began simply, with producer Kalmi creating a piano piece that Rudy started singing over. “I liked the word ‘limerence’ and also the first line of the song—‘hard bodied young people’—both of which I had jotted down in my songwriting ideas in my Notes app. From that minimal base, the song grew organically with added production and harmonies.”

Rudy has also worked closely with artistes like Hanumankind. “HMK is always a pleasure to work with. We’re both on a similar wavelength when it comes to good writing and having a clear-cut vision. And with Kalmi (music producer and DJ) acting as the perfect catalyst between us, the process becomes impactful.”

As for what’s next, Rudy keeps it cryptic. “I’ve got lots of new sounds that are completely different from Love & Limerence. We take range very seriously here. I hope everyone’s ready for the potential whiplash.” Rudy dreams of teaming up with Indian indie standouts like Reble and JBABE. “I love their work and it would be amazing to make something with them.”

