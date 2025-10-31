Indo Warehouse returns with hypnotic new track Bombay Acid, featuring Raja Kumari

The B-side features a remix from UK house powerhouse SYREETA, who injects the track with her trademark low-end energy and late-night punch — the perfect counterpoint to Kunal’s cinematic original.

Inspired by the late Charanjit Singh, pioneering Bollywood session musician behind 1982’s cult record Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat, Bombay Acid reimagines that spirit for the new generation. The track by Indo Warehouse sees the act take up space for South Asian stories on the global electronic stage, bringing home listeners into a universe where rhythm, culture, and underground energy come together in unison. Kunal channels cross-cultural magic into the translation of a modern Indo House sound, one that feels futuristic but at the very core of heritage.

Kunal says, “I’ve been a student of Crosstown Rebels for many years — the label’s depth and diversity has always inspired me. When Damian wanted to release Bombay Acid, I really felt seen. This record epitomises everything I strive for: it’s hypnotic, it’s unexpected, and it fuses worlds to create a new universe. Having Raja Kumari involved will both surprise and intrigue people, but we’re kindred spirits who believe music is boundless. Her blessing on this track is a true signal that our Indo House sound is here to stay.”

Bombay Acid is streaming on all platforms.