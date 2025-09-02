Agsy opens up about her passion and the space for female artistes in the rap scene

While Hip Hop has for long been a space dominated by men, Agsy has claimed her ground with her bold, raw, and unapologetic music. As one of the few women making waves in Indian Hip Hop scene; she’s become one of the advocates for female voices. For Agsy, her art becomes a tool to call out realities that most would rather look away from.

That belief in authenticity has also guided her collaborations, most recently with Smirnoff’s We Do We campaign. Working alongside artistes like Sez, Nikhil, and Shai, Agsy found the joy of creative exchange. “What made it special was the mutual respect for individuality; we could each shine, but at the same time, we built something bigger together. It felt like a jam session where everyone had a seat at the table,” she explains.

Her journey in music started as a young girl in Haryana, where traditional roles generally dictate what women do. Yet, Agsy chose to follow her passion. With inspirations like Eminem, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, she witnessed how raw honesty can challenge norms. “Everyone in my family questioned my choices saying ‘there must be a reason why girls don’t rap, why don’t you become an IAS or do your MBA like everyone else?’ My early inspirations came from speaking against oppression, heartbreak and a need to break free from what I was confined to,” she adds.

It was this conviction and motivation that led to her participating in MTV Hustle’s debut season, where she emerged as the only woman to make it directly into the Top 15. It was a breakthrough moment that proved, to both her and a national audience, that talent cannot be confined by gender.

Her most powerful work came with Na Tum Akele, a deeply personal song on child abuse drawn from her own experiences. “I broke down on stage because, for me, it was a moment of catharsis. Afterward, so many survivors reached out to say my story gave them the strength to speak up. Some even opened up to their families or went to the police,” she shares.

Her next step is towards her first album, which promises to expand both her sound and spirit. “I’ve always wanted to be a singer, and now I’m ready to blend Hip Hop with melody in new ways,” she says. The record will weave R&B, soul, spoken word, and a mix of Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi — classic Agsy, but on a higher octave.

