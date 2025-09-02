Rais Anis Sabri to release Urdu adaptation of Sufi classic Nami Danam

Internationally acclaimed young Sufi Qawwal Rais Anis Sabri will be releasing widely anticipated single Jahan Kal Raat Ko Hum The on September 6, 2025. This single is an emotional Udru version of the 13th-century Persian masterpiece by the Sufi legend Hazrat Amir Khusro called Nami Danam. Over the years, Anis Sabri (with an extremely powerful voice and spiritual intensity) has inspired Sufi music lovers around the world and sits comfortably in the realm of Sufiana Qawwals of his generation. The original poem begins with the iconic mystical line, Nami Danam Che Manzil Bood Shab Jaaye Ke Man Boodam. (I don’t know what place it was where I was last night).

Rais Anis Sabri’s new release blends classical Sufi poetry with contemporary sound

Each couplet was crafted to echo its emotional feeling and spiritual imagination. “Sufi poetry often begins with the acknowledgement of not knowing,” says Rais Anis Sabri. “That humility is the gateway to deeper understanding. With Jahan Kal Raat Ko Hum The, my goal is to preserve that soul-stirring message while offering it in a language and voice that today’s listeners can truly feel,” he adds.

A child prodigy who began performing at the age of four, Anis Sabri is the son and disciple of Rais Sabri and belongs to a respected lineage of Qawwals.

He is best known for his mastery of the traditional Chishti Rang style of Sufiana Qawwali. With performances that span from India to Johannesburg, Anis Sabri has become a powerful torchbearer of the genre, known for his emotionally evocative and spiritually rich renditions.

Presented by the Sulaiman Khateeb Trust, the track is produced by Khaja Khateeb and composed and music by Jaspal Moni. More than just a musical release, Jahan Kal Raat Ko Hum The is a cultural and literary milestone — a modern-day revival of classical Sufi thought through accessible language and contemporary sound.

“Sufi poetry belongs to everyone,” Anis Sabri adds. “Not everyone understands Persian, and it has always been my dream to bring this spiritual legacy into every household—through a language that touches the heart. This song isn’t just music—it’s our heritage, our shared spiritual history.”

Jahan Kal Raat Ko Hum The will be available globally on September 6 on all major streaming platforms.