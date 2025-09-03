Ishq Hai global collaboration unites Armin van Buuren, Craig David & Anurag Saikia

From Indian sensation to global anthem, Ishq Hai has crossed borders and genres

Its impact extended far beyond India. Ishq Hai gained organic traction across Asia, climbing charts and capturing hearts in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, Nepal and Singapore, making it one of the most influential Indian music releases in recent years across Asian markets.

The track’s popularity was significantly fueled by its inclusion in Mismatched Season 3, produced by Netflix India and RSVP Movies, where it underscored young love with rare honesty. The emotional depth of the song and the series struck a chord with fans, who helped propel it to the top of the charts and made it an integral part of daily life through short-video platforms and social media content.

Now, Ishq Hai (This is Love) has been reimagined for a global audience. Armin van Buuren, brings his signature high-energy production style, transforming the track from a soft, intimate ballad into a soaring cross-genre anthem built for dance floors. Joining him, Craig David, fresh off the release of his new album Commitment, lends his smooth vocals and delivers a moving English verse that expands the song’s appeal across cultures and languages.

The collaboration brings a fresh wave of emotion and rhythm to the original, keeping its soul intact while introducing a global sound that transcends borders.

“When I first heard Ishq Hai, its emotion and melody instantly stayed with me,” says Armin van Buuren. “Working with Craig to reimagine it was special. We kept its soul but gave it the energy to connect with dance floors all over the world.” “The first time I heard Ishq Hai, I loved the vibe straight away,” adds Craig David. “Working with Armin on the track was a really special experience. I had a great time adding my verse and being part of a version that opens the song up to even more people worldwide.”

Composer Anurag Saikia shares, “Ishq Hai is such a special song for me and I feel so blessed to have received so much love. And now, having worked with Armin van Buuren and Craig David just shows how music travels beyond borders and connects on a whole different emotional level. This is love, indeed.”

The song is streaming on all audio and video platforms.

