Khevna blends vulnerable lyrics with pulsating Afrobeats in her new track, Lonely

"The song is very close to my heart because it explores a feeling I think we all know. The fear of abandonment and the ache of longing for someone who is already pulling away," says Khevna. "I wanted to capture that raw vulnerability and set it to a rhythm that feels like both longing and liberation. It’s a track you can cry to and dance to," she added.

Born in India and now based in Lagos, Nigeria, Khevna has always used her music to turn emotion into art. She blends Hindi and English lyrics with indie-soul textures, creating a genre-fluid sound that feels like a private voice note or a journal entry set to melody. With earlier releases like Ankahi Baatein, Pehli Baar and Saari Saari Raat, she has built a discography that fearlessly explores emotional chaos, romantic tension, and self-transformation.

Lonely is a product of Khevna's journey into Afro-culture, inspired by her experiences and collaborations in Lagos. It’s a testament to her unique ability to break down cultural barriers, inviting listeners to sit with their truth and find a home in her sound.

Khevna's journey to a full-time music career has been a slow burn, beginning with training in Indian Classical music as a child and eventually leading her to the Musicians Institute LA. Since her debut single Faasle in 2023, she has been expanding her sound brick by brick.

Khevna's Lonely is available now on all major streaming platforms.