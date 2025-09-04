Zaeden returns to his signature sound with new single Raaz

Singer-songwriter Zaeden, one of India’s leading pop voices, has unveiled his latest single Raaz. Known for hits like Tere Bina, Kya Karoon? and Socha Na Tha, the artiste marks a full-circle moment with this release, returning to the sound that first won hearts back in 2019. Intimate, tender, and deeply emotional, Raaz stands as a heartfelt ode to love that flourishes in silence.

Zaeden releases new single Raaz, an ode to love in silence

Inspired by real-life stories of hidden relationships, the track encapsulates vulnerability and warmth while celebrating a bond too sacred to be displayed to the world. With melodic guitar layers, poignant lyrics by Shayra Apoorva, and emotive vocals, Raaz is not about heartbreak, but about the quiet intensity of love that doesn’t need validation to be real.

The single follows the high-energy dance-pop release Deewana in December, where Zaeden surprised fans with an all-new facet of his creative pursuits. Having also made his international performance debut this year with shows in Singapore and Australia, the artiste continues to push his creative boundaries with Raaz, his first single of 2025.

Reflecting on the track, Zaeden shares, “Raaz is my first release of 2025, and I’m so proud of both the song and the music video. Each record is a chance for me to explore something new, and with this one, it was contemporary dance, fun, exciting, and definitely a challenge. This song is for everyone who has loved, but in silence. All I hope is that people feel it the way I do.”

Accompanied by a beautifully shot music video premiering on Zaeden’s official YouTube channel, the release adds another dimension to the song’s emotional depth. After wowing audiences with his energetic moves in Deewana alongside actress Anjini Dhawan, Zaeden now takes a graceful turn with slow dancing, visually mirroring the song’s tender spirit.

