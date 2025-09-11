The travelling folk music festival, Rajasthan Kabir Yatra, begins on October 1

The Rajasthan Kabir Yatra, a travelling folk music festival, is set to begin its 8th edition on October 1 in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The event will run till October 5, with performances also scheduled in nearby villages like Kelan, Chhattargarh, Kalu and Katariasar. The yatra is an initiative of the Malang Folk Foundation and celebrates the timeless poetry of mystic saints like Kabir, Mira Bai, Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusrau and Shah Latif.
The festival aims to promote communal harmony and unity by bringing together artists, scholars and music enthusiasts. The festival features a diverse range of performances, including folk, Sufi and contemporary music. The Rajasthan Kabir Yatra features a diverse lineup of performers, including a mix of well-known and emerging artists from across India.
The yatra is a community-driven event, with local villagers hosting the attendees and providing accommodation and meals. It offers a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the rich folk music traditions of rural Rajasthan and experience a satsang —a space of devotion, reflection and community.
The event will also feature a special tribute to saints and poets on the opening day called Santa Ra Awarna, performed by a soulful ensemble of young Kabir folk singers from Rajasthan. This will be followed by a live concert by acclaimed Sufi singer Kavita Seth and Whirling Dervishes by Louise Rose.
The Yatra will then travel to Kelan on the 2nd of October with performances by Arun Goyal, Raitila Rajasthan, Mir Razak Ali, Abdul Jabar, Vasu Dixit and Mehfil-e-Sama - Kabir in Qawwali. On 3rd of October, Chhattargarh will host singers including Dayaram Sarolia, Vasu Dixit, Rama Kumari and Mira Bai of the Saansi community.
The caravan then moves to Kalu on 4th of October, featuring Vedanth Bhardwaj, Kelam & Dariya, Rama Kumari, Padma Shri Kaluram Bamaniya, fusion band Kabir Café and Mooralala Marwada from Kutch in Gujarat. The Yatra concludes on 5th of October in Katariasar, the birthplace of Jasnath Ji, with performances by Padma Shri Kaluram Bamaniya, Waqar Ali, Mooralala Marwada, Vedanth Bharadwaj and Kabir Café.