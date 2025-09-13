Ed Sheeran releases his new album Play

International pop icon Ed Sheeran released his latest album Play on Friday and said he is immensely proud of it.

Ed Sheeran’s new album Play out now!

Ed, known for his songs such as Shape of You, Bad Habits and Thinking Out Loud, penned a note on his Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures and videos of him working on the album. The 34-year-old singer said Play is the album that celebrates “love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour.”

“Play is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour. I’ve loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things — to reheat my love for pop, and popping up. It’s an album I'm immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good,” he wrote in the caption.