Ed Sheeran releases his new album Play

International pop icon Ed Sheeran released his latest album Play on Friday and said he is immensely proud of it.
Ed, known for his songs such as Shape of You, Bad Habits and Thinking Out Loud, penned a note on his Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures and videos of him working on the album. The 34-year-old singer said Play is the album that celebrates “love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour.”
“Play is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour. I’ve loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things — to reheat my love for pop, and popping up. It’s an album I'm immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good,” he wrote in the caption.
Ed added, “I hope it does the same for you. Thank you to all my insanely talented collaborators, and all the fans along the journey who have been at all our pop ups. More to come. Play is out now, lemme know in the comments what your fav song is X.”
Play comprises 13 tracks: Opening, Sapphire, Azizam, Old Phone, Symmetry, Camera, In Other Words, A Little More, Slowly, Don’t Look Down, The Vow, For Always and Heaven. It is also the first album from his planned five symbol-themed albums, with titles based on electronic media buttons, with Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop.