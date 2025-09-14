Anuv Jain opens up on Arz Kiya Hai and his Coke Studio Bharat milestone

There is nothing hurried about Arz Kiya Hai. The fifth track of Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 unfolds like a letter written in small, careful lines. Anuv Jain keeps the words plain, almost like the way we speak to someone we love, capturing the warmth and tenderness of being close rather than the ache of distance. His voice stays close to our hearts, with the guitar steady and the harmonium slipping in like a quiet companion.

Lost Stories’ Rishab Joshi adds a restrained electronic edge that never pulls the song away from its heart. The track does not ask to dazzle. It asks to be heard. And in that restraint, lies its strength, the reason why Anuv Jain’s songs often feel less like performances and more like conversations.

Anuv sat down with us to talk about the song, the themes he always returns to, and what it means to be part of Coke Studio Bharat.

Excerpts: