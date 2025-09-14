Anuv Jain opens up on Arz Kiya Hai and his Coke Studio Bharat milestone
There is nothing hurried about Arz Kiya Hai. The fifth track of Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 unfolds like a letter written in small, careful lines. Anuv Jain keeps the words plain, almost like the way we speak to someone we love, capturing the warmth and tenderness of being close rather than the ache of distance. His voice stays close to our hearts, with the guitar steady and the harmonium slipping in like a quiet companion.
Lost Stories’ Rishab Joshi adds a restrained electronic edge that never pulls the song away from its heart. The track does not ask to dazzle. It asks to be heard. And in that restraint, lies its strength, the reason why Anuv Jain’s songs often feel less like performances and more like conversations.
Anuv sat down with us to talk about the song, the themes he always returns to, and what it means to be part of Coke Studio Bharat.
Excerpts:
What sparked Arz Kiya Hai ?
I had just got married, and I wanted to talk about love. Not heartbreak, but celebration. When ordinary people fall in love, they turn into poets, into shayars. I was feeling all of that deeply, and I poured it into the song.
Your lyrics are always simple but so relatable. Is that a conscious choice?
Not really. That is just my writing style. Over the years, it has become clearer to me that I want people to understand what I am saying. I may keep the words simple, but the idea behind them can still carry complexity. Instead of saying “I am in love with you,” I might use my creativity to express it. For me, it is about keeping it direct without losing depth.
How did you lock in the mix of guitar, harmonium, and electronic sounds?
The guitar was always a part of it, because that is what I usually play. The harmonium came later. We had built a soundscape but something was missing. Rishabh and I experimented, and when we added the harmonium, it fit perfectly. It was one of those instant decisions that felt right.
What was it like working with Lost Stories on this track?
It was amazing. Rishabh and I are good friends, so the process was very smooth. It felt like two people hanging out and creating. If the song was at 50, he took it to 100. I am glad I got to collaborate with him on this one.
Love, silence, distance, and similar themes keep showing up in your songs. Why do you return to them?
Love is such a powerful emotion. No matter how much we explore it, there is always more to say. Distance also fascinates me. In this song, it is about closeness, but in other work, I have looked at distance. I feel humans often value something more when it is not close to them. That sense of absence makes the love grow stronger.
How does being part of Coke Studio Bharat feel for you as an artiste?
It feels amazing. For me, this is a huge milestone. I had set a few goals for my career, and Coke Studio Bharat was right on top of that list. I am happy that I could achieve this, and now I am looking forward to the next milestones.
