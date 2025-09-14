Bollywood Music Project 2025: A star-studded celebration of iconic voices and emerging talents

The highly anticipated Mumbai edition of Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project 2025, will unfold over a non-stop marathon featuring more than 30 of the industry’s most iconic voices and innovators. Spanning 10 distinct genres—from evergreen classics and commercial chart-toppers to indie breakthroughs and cutting-edge electronic fusions—this landmark event promises an unforgettable celebration of Bollywood’s past, present and future.

Shankar Mahadevan, Salim–Sulaiman, Farhan Akhtar & more to headline Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival

Anticipating more than 25,000 attendees, the 2025 star-studded lineup will unite legendary voices and emerging composers and singer-songwriters for an unforgettable journey through Bollywood’s storied past, vibrant present and visionary future, under the festival’s evocative theme All The Feels, All The Hits. Shankar Mahadevan & Friends will headline Day 1 with an expansive three-hour set.

Under the innovative direction of Padma Shri awardee and Grammy-winning maestro Shankar Mahadevan — accompanied by Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa - the audience can anticipate performances of timeless classics like Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On, Kal Ho Na Ho, Tere Naina, O Rangrez.

Additionally, Farhan Akhtar and Shaan will breathe new life into their beloved tunes including Senorita, Socha Hain, Pichle Saat Dino Mein, Toh Zinda Ho Tum, Gallan Goodiyaan, You’re My Love, Dus Bahane, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Chaand Sifaarish, Jab Se Tere Naina with energetic funk-rock arrangements. Percussion expert Sivamani will embark on a global percussion journey of konnakol, jazz rhythms, and tribal beats, while emerging talents Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan will weave modern ghazal and spiritual renditions into rich electronic soundscapes.

The festival guarantees an exciting debut night showcasing an impressive array of melodious narrators. Anu Malik will perform, bringing new life to his legendary ’90s songs such as Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho and Uchi Hai Building. Baba Sehgal will thrill the crowd with his innovative Bollywood rap, giving new life to classics like Thanda Thanda Pani. Kunal Ganjawala and Avinash Gupta will enchant audiences with their cherished playback songs, while the Roohaniyat ensemble, guided by Shaarib and Toshi, will carry listeners away with heartfelt Sufi-ghazals. Abhijeet Sawant will also perform pop-rock anthems, completing an unforgettable night of music.

Day 2 will showcase the legendary composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, enthrall the audiences with their timeless hits like Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, O Re Piya and Chak De India. Tanishk Bagchi with Zarah S Khan and Asees Kaur will set the stage ablaze with high-energy dance-floor anthems, transforming blockbuster soundtracks into electrifying electro-pop experiences. That’s not all. Bismil will present a fresh debut of his Sufi-rock infused live set, while India’s pop queen Usha Uthup will add her jazz-disco flair to the festivities, while Hargun Kaur will channel Punjabi Sufi-folk through minimalist tabla soundscapes.

The festival will also highlight performances from a diverse array of artistes, including Kabir Singh, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Aflatunes, Rakesh Maini, Simran Choudhary, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Pawandeep Rajan, and Khushboo Grewal. Shankar Mahadevan shares, “Bollywood music has always been about emotion, melody, and bringing people together. This is an incredible stage that celebrates magic, and I’m truly excited to perform for such a passionate audience in Mumbai. I can’t wait to feel that energy, sing along with everyone, and create unforgettable memories together.”

Salim–Sulaiman Merchant echoes the sentiment, saying, “Every live performance is a new story, a fresh connection with the audience. I am looking forward to celebrate the journey of Bollywood music, its evolution, and its power to unite. We’re thrilled to bring our music to Mumbai, interact with fans, and share an evening filled with rhythm, melody, and pure joy.”

YES BANK is the title sponsor for the 2025 edition of Bollywood Music Project.

Prices start at INR 1,499.

Available online.