Couldn’t make it to see Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico? He's livestreaming his last concert

Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico has boosted the island’s economy and stoked conversations about its identity and struggles. Now, fans from around the world will have a chance to tune in.

Here’s how you can catch Bad Bunny’s last concert online

The Puerto Rican singer’s final show of his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I Don’t Want to Leave Here) residency on September 20 will be livestreamed by Amazon, “giving fans everywhere front-row access to this historic concert,” the company announced Monday.

The show is a surprise addition to Bad Bunny’s 30-show residency in Puerto Rico that began in July, nine of which were exclusively for the island's residents. The last concert will also be exclusively for locals and will commemorate the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in 2017 and forced the relocation of more than 1,00,000 people.

The concert will be streamed for free on the Amazon Music app, Prime Video and Twitch starting at 8.30 pm ET, the streaming service announced.

Bad Bunny’s career, and latest album, highlight the centuries of turmoil faced by the island, which has long denounced its territorial status while battling chronic power outages and a fragile economy.