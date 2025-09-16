O Gaanewali by Avanti Patel pays tribute to the legacy of tawaifs

A

The live show came together quite unexpectedly. I received a performance grant during the pandemic to develop a theme-based musical presentation. I pitched an idea to celebrate thumri, dadra, ghazal and the women who made these forms popular — tawaifs. I’ve always felt passionate about hindustani semi-classical music and this grant was a boon. However, the narratives around tawaifs are often written by men and shaped by the male gaze. As a woman in music, I still see how far we have to go in creating equitable spaces. Writing this show became deeply personal. I wanted O Gaanewali to honour the tawaifs’ musical contributions while offering historical and socio-political context.