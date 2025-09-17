Borderlands 4: Zayn Malik and Des Rocs are part of the soundtrack

Zayn Malik is set to release original song Break Free this Friday, September 19, which will feature on the new Borderlands game, along with original Des Rocs soundtrack.
“When I’m not working or with my daughter, my usual place is in front of the console, gaming with my friends back home in the UK,” he explained. “I’ve played Borderlands before, so when I was asked to collaborate on the music, it was a no brainer.”
On September 15th, Des Rocs released his Borderlands 4 anthem This Land onto streaming services.
“I’ll never forget the first call when they told me what they were looking for in a song for Borderlands 4,” he said in a statement.
“I couldn’t stop grinning. They were describing exactly where my heart lies. Rock n’ roll that’s loud, raw, unfiltered, built for a foreign landscape. This song has that unhinged wild energy, the one I felt when I first picked up a guitar. It’s real and it’s rowdy, just like the music I worshipped growing up.”
The official description teases Borderlands 4 as the franchise’s largest entry yet, boasting its most ambitious soundtrack to date. It highlights contributions from renowned game composers, among them Finishing Move of Halo and DOOM: The Dark Ages fame, Cris Velasco of Bloodborne and Lords of the Fallen, Joshua Michael Carro from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and Christian Pacuad of New Tales From the Borderlands, along with original tracks by Des Rocs and Casey Di Lorio.
Yesterday, Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford cautioned players that Borderlands 4 is designed as a premium game for high-end systems and shouldn’t be expected to run smoothly on older computers. He compared using underpowered hardware to trying to drive a monster truck with a leaf blower’s motor.
