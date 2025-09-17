Borderlands 4: Zayn Malik and Des Rocs are part of the soundtrack

Zayn Malik is set to release original song Break Free this Friday, September 19, which will feature on the new Borderlands game, along with original Des Rocs soundtrack.

“When I’m not working or with my daughter, my usual place is in front of the console, gaming with my friends back home in the UK,” he explained. “I’ve played Borderlands before, so when I was asked to collaborate on the music, it was a no brainer.”

On September 15th, Des Rocs released his Borderlands 4 anthem This Land onto streaming services.

“I’ll never forget the first call when they told me what they were looking for in a song for Borderlands 4,” he said in a statement.

“I couldn’t stop grinning. They were describing exactly where my heart lies. Rock n’ roll that’s loud, raw, unfiltered, built for a foreign landscape. This song has that unhinged wild energy, the one I felt when I first picked up a guitar. It’s real and it’s rowdy, just like the music I worshipped growing up.”