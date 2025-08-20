Perrie Edwards recalls surprise message from ex Zayn Malik

Perrie Edwards said her ex, Zayn Malik sent her a message years after they split. She spoke about it on a recent podcast. The contact surprised her. It came when she had begun a serious relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Perrie said her earlier relationship felt easy at first. Later, it grew difficult. She used the word toxic for part of it. The old pattern stayed with her. When the message arrived, she felt unsure how to react.
People worked out the timeline and placed that contact around 2018. That timing sat close to a high-profile split involving the ex and another public figure. The coincidence made the message awkward for Perrie.
By then she had dated Alex for about a year and a half or two years. She chose to tell him what happened. He listened and he stayed calm. She described him as mature and level headed. That reaction settled the situation. They moved on and made a life together.
Perrie and Alex welcomed a son in August 2021. They became engaged in June 2022. They still have not announced a wedding date. Edwards keeps work and family in view. She returned to music and to everyday life.
This episode shows how small contact from the past can feel large in the present. A short message can reopen uneasy memories. Perrie handled the moment with plain honesty. She told her partner and closed the conversation.
The podcast gives her a chance to reflect. She spoke about fear and relief. She also spoke about growth and choice. That tone kept the story quiet and clear. For a public figure, private moments can become public stories. Perrie chose to share one such moment and to explain how she dealt with it.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.