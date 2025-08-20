Perrie Edwards recalls surprise message from ex Zayn Malik

Perrie Edwards said her ex, Zayn Malik sent her a message years after they split. She spoke about it on a recent podcast. The contact surprised her. It came when she had begun a serious relationship with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie Edwards reveals how she handled ex Zayn Malik’s message

Perrie said her earlier relationship felt easy at first. Later, it grew difficult. She used the word toxic for part of it. The old pattern stayed with her. When the message arrived, she felt unsure how to react.

People worked out the timeline and placed that contact around 2018. That timing sat close to a high-profile split involving the ex and another public figure. The coincidence made the message awkward for Perrie.