Post Malone to perform in Guwahati on December 8 as part of his Big Ass world tour

Grammy-nominated American artist Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is celebrated for fusing hip-hop, pop, R&B, trap and country influences. He broke out in 2015 with the debut single White Iverson and has since delivered worldwide hits such as Rockstar, Circles and Sunflower.

Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour kicked off April 29, 2025, in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium. So far, it has covered many major cities and venues, especially in North America and Europe. Some of the places he’s already played include Las Vegas, San Antonio, Miami and New York in the US.

In Europe, he has performed at the Untold Festival, Romania; Sziget Festival in Hungary; Prague and the Czech Republic among others.

Previously, Post Malone performed at the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, India, on December 10, 2022, marking his India debut at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The concert was a charitable event to raise awareness and funds to combat malnutrition and achieve "Zero Hunger" by 2030.