Post Malone to perform in Guwahati on December 8 as part of his Big Ass world tour

Post Malone is coming to India to perform in Guwahati, Assam on December 8 this year as part of his Big Ass world tour. The Post Malone concert will occur at Guwahati's Khanapara Veterinary Field, a venue which often hosts big cultural and entertainment shows.
The Guwahati concert is part of the Assam government’s new Concert Tourism Policy, aimed at positioning the state as a destination on the global live entertainment scene. You can book tickets for the performance on BookMyShow from September 20.
BookMyShow Live and Live Nation, alongside the Government of Assam, are producing and promoting the December event. Beyond India, Post Malone’s World Tour will also take him to major international stages, including the MDLBeast Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh and the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Grammy-nominated American artist Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, is celebrated for fusing hip-hop, pop, R&B, trap and country influences. He broke out in 2015 with the debut single White Iverson and has since delivered worldwide hits such as Rockstar, Circles and Sunflower.
Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour kicked off April 29, 2025, in Salt Lake City at Rice-Eccles Stadium. So far, it has covered many major cities and venues, especially in North America and Europe. Some of the places he’s already played include Las Vegas, San Antonio, Miami and New York in the US.
In Europe, he has performed at the Untold Festival, Romania; Sziget Festival in Hungary; Prague and the Czech Republic among others.
Previously, Post Malone performed at the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, India, on December 10, 2022, marking his India debut at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The concert was a charitable event to raise awareness and funds to combat malnutrition and achieve "Zero Hunger" by 2030.
