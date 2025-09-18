Nikhil Chinapa and Browncoat unpack their recent single, 1947 and its remixes
Bridging the past with the present is an innovative approach to the realm of electronic music that DJs Nikhil Chinapa and Browncoat aka Nawed Khan have employed. On Independence Day, the duo released a powerful track called 1947 that brings to the fore the immortal effect of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's speech on the eve of Independence, Tryst with Destiny. With its historic significance in mind, both aristes aimed to highlight the practical impact it has on today's generation, even after 8 decades. Going the extra mile, Nikhil and Submerge, the label he co-founded, also announced a remix comeptetion that encourages budding DJs and EDM artistes to reimagine this track. With the period of submission almost coming to an end, we talk to Nikhil and Browncoat to learn about the idea behind the track, it's relevance beyond Independence day and more.
Exploring the timeless impact of Tryst with Destiny through electronic music
Why do you believe the Tryst with Destiny speech continues to be so powerful and relevant almost 80 years later, and how do you hope your track introduces it to a new generation of listeners?
Nikhil: The Tryst with Destiny speech is timeless because it captures the essence of hope, resilience, and vision at a defining moment in India’s history. There’s something about Pandit Nehru’s voice, the scratchiness of the recording and the words that really, really touched our heart. Even after almost 80 years, its words resonate because the themes of freedom, progress, and unity are still relevant today. With 1947, our intention was to reintroduce this speech and the impact that it had on our collective consciousness, in a way that connects with younger audiences for whom Nehru may just a historical figure. By blending it with electronic music and modern textures, we wanted to make the message come alive again, not just something from a history book but something that continues to inspire and stir emotion.
The track features the sarangi played by Sandeep Mishra. What made it the perfect folk instrument to represent the "melancholic resonance"?
Browncoat: The sarangi has a hauntingly human quality. Its tones are raw, emotional, and deeply evocative. For us, it perfectly captured the sense of longing and sacrifice that is inseparable from our independence story. While electronic music gave us the scope to create expansive and cinematic atmospheres, the sarangi grounded the track in emotion and heritage. When Sandeep Mishra ji played it, it brought an authenticity that no other instrument could have achieved. It carries both pain and beauty, which made it ideal to represent the “melancholic resonance” of 1947.
How do you hope 1947 resonates with listeners beyond Independence Day and throughout the year?
Nikhil: We never wanted 1947 to be just a track for one day on the calendar. While it pays homage to Independence Day, the emotions it carries such as pride, reflection, and gratitude are universal and timeless. Our hope is that people can connect with it whenever they need a reminder of where we have come from and how far we can still go. It is about identity, heritage, and hope, and those themes do not fade when the celebrations end.
While Independence Day is a celebration, it's also a time of remembrance for the struggles of the past. How did you balance the celebratory aspects with the more sombre, reflective parts of the story? Was there any thought around that as you produced this track?
Browncoat: Striking that balance was one of the most important aspects of producing 1947. Independence Day is about joy and freedom, but it also carries the weight of struggle and sacrifice. Musically, we tried to reflect that duality. The uplifting sections carry a sense of hope and forward momentum, while the darker, more reflective parts acknowledge the pain of the journey. We did not want it to be one-dimensional. We wanted it to feel like a story that honours both the struggles of the past and the dreams of the future.
You have also announced a remix contest for 1947. What sort of feedback and productions have landed in your inbox so far?
Nikhil: The response has been incredible. Producers from all over have been sending in their interpretations, and it is amazing to see how a single idea can take on so many different lives. Some remixes lean into heavier club energy, others bring out the more melodic and emotional side, and a few have gone completely experimental. What excites us most is that each remix adds another layer of meaning to 1947. It proves that the story is not just ours to tell. It is something we can all reinterpret and celebrate in our own ways.
1947 is streaming across all platforms.