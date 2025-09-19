Akhil Sahni releases debut EP, Puzzle

New Delhi-born singer, songwriter, and pianist Akhil Sahni introduces his debut EP Puzzle, a five-song project that blends storytelling with a modern acoustic edge. At just 22, Akhil brings a unique voice to the soul-pop landscape, shaped by his dual life between India and London, finance and music, & tradition and innovation.

Emerging artiste Akhil Sahni debuts Puzzle EP

Puzzle explores a timeless theme: what happens when the right person comes along at the wrong time. The songs are rooted in the warmth of live instrumentation and anchored by Akhil’s expressive piano work. Each track unfolds with cinematic intensity, weaving in lush harmonies, subtle vocoder flourishes, and gospel-inspired textures, a audio track that merges nostalgia with contemporary polish.

Talking about his maiden work, Akhil says, “I want to do for the piano what John Mayer did for the guitar. The way he made it cool for younger audiences, brought it into modern pop conversations, and still had deep artistry; that’s the lane I’m chasing.”

Influenced by the likes of Billy Joel and John Mayer, Akhil’s songwriting is raw, introspective, and resonant. His music speaks in melodies and metaphors, but never loses touch with the human heart. Whether it’s the pang of lost love or the quiet clarity of personal growth, Puzzle invites listeners into a soundscape that feels both intimate and expansive.

Akhil’s cross-cultural journey — four years studying Finance in London while honing his artistry — informs the EP’s global yet personal lens. His is a story of contrasts: East and West, logic and emotion, day job and dream. This perspective has earned him early recognition from major figures in the industry, with promising collaborations and co-signs already on the horizon.

Visually, Puzzle extends its narrative through a striking cinematic lens, right from dimly lit jazz bars to enchanted forests, mirroring the emotional arc of the EP: heartbreak giving way to healing, confusion transforming into clarity.

