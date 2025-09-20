Cardi B releases highly anticipated Am I the Drama? album

Seven years after her landmark debut Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has returned. And, in typical fashion, she’s doing it with plenty of spectacle.

Cardi B unveils her new album Am I the Drama?

The Grammy winner made her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, released Friday, feel like prime-time theater. Friday's release arrived days after she revealed her fourth pregnancy — her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs — and barely two weeks after she emerged victorious from a Los Angeles courtroom.

With a title that nods to the scrutiny that has trailed her career, Cardi B channels the swirl of headlines into music that doubles down on her strengths: blunt confidence, playful wit and sharp-edged bravado. The 23-track project features collaborations with Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Summer Walker and Tyla.

Cardi B threads in past hits like Up and WAP with Megan Thee Stallion. That choice sparked criticism online for padding the album with older material.

However, Cardi B, never one to duck an argument, clapped back on X in June, “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this…‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ are two of my biggest songs…they deserve a home.” She added, “These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are y’all even crying about???… Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”