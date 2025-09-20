Kamakshi Khanna finds calm in chaos with new single Sabar

A

I wrote Sabar while I was on the road for about three to four months. It was a disorienting phase but I was doing everything I loved. Around that time, I had also completed 10 years of writing and releasing music. A lot of those years were marked by self-doubt and rejection and as someone who is very hard on myself, I often questioned what kept me going. I realised it was the joy that music always gives me. It has held me through both the hardest and happiest moments of my life. That bond feels sacred and Sabar came from that realisation. It’s a reminder that I’m still here, still creating and not done exploring this relationship anytime soon. The song is a moment of calm for anyone who is stuck in uncertain times in their lives.