Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s new track Tu Hai Meri evokes emotions that words can’t describe

Rohit Saraf added, “For me, Tu Hai Meri is that classic Bollywood love song we’ve all grown up admiring, filled with innocence and honesty. The first time I heard it, I instantly felt like this is a track you’d listen to on loop while thinking of someone you can’t get out of your head. Performing it was magical, and I can’t wait to see audiences connect to that same emotion.”

Sachet Tandon mentioned, “Tu Hai Meri is very close to our hearts. It’s not just a song, it's an emotion. When we sat down to compose it, we wanted to capture the feeling of being so deeply in love that the world fades away. The lyrics, the melody, everything is about two people who become each other’s entire universe. Singing it gave us goosebumps, and we hope the audiences feel that same magic when they hear it.”

Parampara Tandon stated, “Love songs live forever, and we wanted Tu Hai Meri to have that timeless quality. We’ve poured all our emotions into it – every note, every pause, every word is meant to take you on a journey of love. It’s the kind of track that makes you smile without realizing, that makes you think of someone special instantly. For us, this is one of those songs that will stay with people long after the film ends.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul. "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.