Kajol shares special birthday wish for her mother Tanuja, says ‘I am so blessed that I have her’

Born on september 23, 1943, Tanuja is best known for her roles in films like Memdidi (1961), Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Anubhav (1971), Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972) and Do Chor (1972).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was seen in Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia and Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen. She will be seen in the talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said earlier that Twinkle and she go way back, and “whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos--the most fun kind you can imagine!”

“That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry, the audience is always curious about. We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head--no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy,” she said, according to a press note shared by Prime Video.

Shouldering the responsibility as the partner-in-crime and co-host, Twinkle said she has always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

“This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it’s a chance to see their favourite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun,” she said, according to a press note.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is Prime Video’s latest unscripted original, which is produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.